Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 97.8%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS FELTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
