Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 97.8%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FELTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

