Short Interest in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Expands By 503.5%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, an increase of 503.5% from the November 30th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of DTCR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 128,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,800. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

