Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Rises By 359.9%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, an increase of 359.9% from the November 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GCTK stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 161,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.17. GlucoTrack has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

