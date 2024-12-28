Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Grows By 327.3%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hongli Group Price Performance
Shares of Hongli Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,365. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
About Hongli Group
