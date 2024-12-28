Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Grows By 327.3%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Hongli Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,365. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

