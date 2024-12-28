Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Drops By 92.6%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 11,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

