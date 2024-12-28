Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Increases By 52.7%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,700 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 742,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.

OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $28.50 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

