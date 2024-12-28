Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Decreases By 30.5%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.