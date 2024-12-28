Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Decreases By 30.5%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
