Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Drops By 92.2%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,946,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 294,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of CAF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

