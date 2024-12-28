Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Declines By 84.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 97,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

