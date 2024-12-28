Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Declines By 84.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 97,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.93.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
