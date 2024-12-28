Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Drops By 96.8%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PowerBand Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PWWBF stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,449. PowerBand Solutions has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

