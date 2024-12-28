Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Increases By 247.8%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Friday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

