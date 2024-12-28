Short Interest in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Drops By 23.8%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOODGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

About Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.