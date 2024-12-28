Short Interest in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Drops By 23.8%

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.
About Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF
