Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Decreases By 24.2%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryvyl stock. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) by 752.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.64% of Ryvyl worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.28.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Featured Articles

