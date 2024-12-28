Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Grows By 700.0%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPHDF stock remained flat at $9.42 during midday trading on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.