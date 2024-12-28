Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Grows By 700.0%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPHDF stock remained flat at $9.42 during midday trading on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Santhera Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.