Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 97.7%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
