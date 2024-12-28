Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 97.7%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.