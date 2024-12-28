Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Increases By 315.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,881. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.