Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Increases By 315.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,881. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
About Steppe Gold
