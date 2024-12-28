Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 46.4%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $35.06 during midday trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

