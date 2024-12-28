Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Increases By 66.5%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Theriva Biologics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.13% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

TOVX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 295,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,692. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.25) by ($0.56).

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.