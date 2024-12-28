Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Increases By 66.5%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
TOVX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 295,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,692. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.33.
Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.25) by ($0.56).
Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.
