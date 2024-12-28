Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Expands By 326.6%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, an increase of 326.6% from the November 30th total of 148,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UTime Stock Up 4.9 %

UTime stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

