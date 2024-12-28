Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Decreases By 96.4%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. 9,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $151.35 and a 52 week high of $183.64.
VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF
About VanEck Biotech ETF
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
See Also
