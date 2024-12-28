Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Declines By 40.5%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

Shares of VSME stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. VS MEDIA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.