Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

