SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and traded as low as $31.03. SmartFinancial shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 28,992 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $242,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,798. This trade represents a 63.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $262,600. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5,269.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

