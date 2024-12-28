Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,026,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,716,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $36,861,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,258,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 672.22%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

