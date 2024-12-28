Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $96.81 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $96.81 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges.
About Stacks
Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,506,614,635 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.
Stacks Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.
