Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Up 30.4% in December

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Starco Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS STCB remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86.
Starco Brands Company Profile
