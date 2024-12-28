Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Up 30.4% in December

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS STCB remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

