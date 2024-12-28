StockNews.com Downgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

