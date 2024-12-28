StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

