Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and traded as low as $15.57. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 6,590 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Stock Up -0.1 %

Subsea 7 Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

