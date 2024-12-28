Substratum Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.18 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035004 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

