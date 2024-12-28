Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

