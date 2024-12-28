Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 17,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

