SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 3,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.
