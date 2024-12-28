Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $11.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

