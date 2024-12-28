Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90. 422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.