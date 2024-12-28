TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 911.1% in December

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 911.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCCF remained flat at $33.10 during trading on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

