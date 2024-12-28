TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as high as C$3.23. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 12,850 shares traded.

TDb Split Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.19.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

