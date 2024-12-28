Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TCKRF stock remained flat at $40.62 during midday trading on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

