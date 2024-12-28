Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Temenos Trading Down 1.2 %
TMSNY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. Temenos has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.