Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 23,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,838. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

