Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 35.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 35.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
