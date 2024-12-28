TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as high as C$1.14. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 723 shares.
TVA Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.
About TVA Group
TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.
