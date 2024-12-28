United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 25,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.75. United-Guardian has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

