VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1564 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,413. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.