Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPLS. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3312 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.