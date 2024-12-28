Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 555.1% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 184,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

