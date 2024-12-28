Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 555.1% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 184,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $70.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
