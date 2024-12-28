Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 26,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,458,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

