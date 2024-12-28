VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VFLO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $37.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
