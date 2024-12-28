Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Volcon Price Performance
NASDAQ:VLCN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 20,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. Volcon has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6,300.00.
About Volcon
