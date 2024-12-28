Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS TORVF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,608. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

