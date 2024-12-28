Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS TORVF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,608. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.